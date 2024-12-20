Atlanta United name Ronny Deila head coach

Atlanta United have named MLS Cup 2021 champion Ronny Deila as their new head coach, appointing the former New York City FC boss on Friday.

Deila most recently managed UAE side Al Wahda following stints in Belgium with Standard Liège and Club Brugge.

The 49-year-old Norwegian manager joins Atlanta shortly after the club appointed sporting director/chief soccer officer Chris Henderson. They arrive two months before the 2025 campaign begins and with the Five Stripes looking to fill two open Designated Player spots.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Ronny as the new head coach of Atlanta United," said club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "He has a proven track record of winning in multiple leagues around the world, including the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC, and his knowledge of MLS was a key factor in our search.