Atlanta United name Ronny Deila head coach

Atlanta United have named MLS Cup 2021 champion Ronny Deila as their new head coach, appointing the former New York City FC boss on Friday.
Deila most recently managed UAE side Al Wahda following stints in Belgium with Standard Liège and Club Brugge.
The 49-year-old Norwegian manager joins Atlanta shortly after the club appointed sporting director/chief soccer officer Chris Henderson. They arrive two months before the 2025 campaign begins and with the Five Stripes looking to fill two open Designated Player spots.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Ronny as the new head coach of Atlanta United," said club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "He has a proven track record of winning in multiple leagues around the world, including the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC, and his knowledge of MLS was a key factor in our search.
"We believe his style of play aligns with the club’s philosophy as we look to build a team that will compete for trophies consistently."
MLS Cup pedigree
Deila accumulated a 46W-29L-15D record (all competitions) with NYCFC and reached the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The club qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs both years he was in charge.
Before coming to MLS, Deila managed Scottish club Celtic, and Vålerenga and Strømsgodset in his native Norway.
"I want to thank Arthur M. Blank and Garth Lagerwey for this opportunity and couldn't be more excited to join Atlanta United," Deila said. "This is a club with great ownership, excellent facilities and the ambition to succeed and continue to drive the league forward.
"I’m happy to return to MLS, a competitive league that I enjoy, and I’m eager to arrive and get to work with our group of players."
High expectations
Atlanta are looking to recapture their glory days, having won MLS Cup 2018 under former head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino one year after entering the league.
Following Martino's exit, the club brought in high-profile managers Frank de Boer and Gabriel Heinze without replicating their initial success. Gonzalo Pineda was their most recent full-time head coach until he was let go in June.
Interim boss Rob Valentino led Atlanta to a shocking upset of Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs before their Eastern Conference Semifinal defeat to Orlando City SC.
Ultimately, Lagerwey and club brass opted for a more experienced coach to manage the Five Stripes, leading to Deila's eventual hire.
Active offseason
With Deila and Henderson now on board, Atlanta are expected to be among the busiest MLS teams during the winter period. In addition to their two open DP spots, the Five Stripes have two U22 Initiative slots they can fill.
The club has nearly $30 million to spend from the summertime departures of Thiago Almada (for an MLS-record fee), Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley.
Part of the money acquired from those sales was used to sign current DP Alexey Miranchuk in July.