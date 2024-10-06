Austin FC part ways with Josh Wolff

Austin FC have parted ways with head coach Josh Wolff with immediate effect, the club announced Sunday.

Wolff led Austin ever since they joined MLS as a 2021 expansion team. He accumulated a 45W-60L-30D record across four seasons, only making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022 when the Verde & Black also reached the Western Conference Final.

A to-be-named interim manager will oversee Austin's final 2024 match, on Oct. 19 vs. the Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). After Saturday's 2-1 loss at the LA Galaxy eliminated Austin from postseason contention, they'll finish between 10th and 12th place.

"As the first manager in club history, we would like to extend our gratitude for Josh’s role in the growth and development of our club. It will always be appreciated," majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt said in a release.

"After back-to-back seasons without playoff qualification, we realize that a fresh start is required next season under the leadership of a new head coach."

New direction

Wolff joined Austin in July 2019 after being an assistant coach under Gregg Berhalter with the US men's national team and Columbus Crew. In 2022, he received a long-term contract extension.

"As an organization, our on-field ambitions are to be among the highest performing clubs in MLS year-over-year," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

"To do that, progression is essential, and looking forward, we’ll now immediately begin a search for a new manager who can help us translate our ambition into consistent, high-level performance."