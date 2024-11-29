John Herdman resigns as Toronto FC head coach

Herdman departs following his first full season at Toronto, which saw the club miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference table (11W-19L-4D record, 37 points).

“On behalf of the entire organization, I thank John for his commitment to Toronto FC and for the important strides for the club during his time as head coach,” MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley said in a release.

“John’s passion for the game and dedication is evident to all those he has worked with and we wish him and his family the very best. The organization will begin the search for Toronto FC’s next head coach immediately.”

Herdman, 49, was initially hired in August 2023 following a successful run at the helm of the Canadian men's national team from 2018-2023, guiding Les Rouges to their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 while finishing atop the table in Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifying.

Prior to his tenure with the CanMNT, Herdman also did lengthy stints coaching both New Zealand (2006-2011) and Canada's women's national teams (2011-2018).

“Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it’s the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future,” said Herdman. “It has been an honour to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club.