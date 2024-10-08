Chicago Fire name Gregg Berhalter director of football & head coach

Chicago Fire FC have hired Gregg Berhalter as their director of football and head coach, the club announced Tuesday.
Berhalter, the Columbus Crew's sporting director and head coach from 2013-18, who most recently served as US men's national team head coach, becomes the 10th full-time head coach in club history. He'll oversee all aspects of the Fire's sporting operations – including the first team, MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire FC II and the academy – while reporting directly to owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.
“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” Mansueto said in a release. “His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the US men's national team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the club moving forward."
Berhalter will formally begin his new role at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season. Current head coach Frank Klopas will oversee the club's final match - on Saturday, Oct. 19 (Decision Day) vs. Nashville SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) before transitioning to Chicago's vice president of football.
Berhalter's resume
With over 30 years of experience as a player, head coach and sporting executive, Berhalter returns to MLS after a nearly six-year stint in charge of the US men's national team.
Berhalter became USMNT head coach in December 2018, leading the team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After being out of contract, he was re-hired in June 2023 for another cycle before being relieved of his duties in July following the program's group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América.
A former US international defender who spent most career in Europe, before competing for the LA Galaxy from 2009-11, Berhalter compiled a 44W-17L-13D record as USMNT head coach, winning the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.
“I’m honored to be named director of football and head coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," said Berhalter.
“Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support.”
Chicago rebuild
Berhalter takes over a Fire side in flux both on and off the field. Chicago announced the departure of longtime sporting director Georg Heitz in early August, before parting ways with former club-record signing Xherdan Shaqiri two days later.
Both moves were indicators of a larger organizational shift for a team that's missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for seven straight seasons.
However, foundational pieces such as homegrowns Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Brady, as well as current club-record signing Hugo Cypers and USMNT veteran Kellyn Acosta, provide Berhalter with a solid base from which to build as he takes over ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
"I’m confident that under his guidance, we will build on the foundation that has been laid over the past five years and be an organization that Chicago will be proud of and reflects the values of our city," Mansueto said. "I expect that Gregg will create a competitive culture and return our club to its winning ways."