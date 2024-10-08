Chicago Fire name Gregg Berhalter director of football & head coach

Chicago Fire FC have hired Gregg Berhalter as their director of football and head coach, the club announced Tuesday.

Berhalter will formally begin his new role at the end of the 2024 MLS regular season. Current head coach Frank Klopas will oversee the club's final match - on Saturday, Oct. 19 (Decision Day) vs. Nashville SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) before transitioning to Chicago's vice president of football.

“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” Mansueto said in a release. “His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the US men's national team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the club moving forward."

Berhalter, the Columbus Crew 's sporting director and head coach from 2013-18, who most recently served as US men's national team head coach, becomes the 10th full-time head coach in club history. He'll oversee all aspects of the Fire's sporting operations – including the first team, MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire FC II and the academy – while reporting directly to owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

Berhalter's resume

With over 30 years of experience as a player, head coach and sporting executive, Berhalter returns to MLS after a nearly six-year stint in charge of the US men's national team.

Berhalter became USMNT head coach in December 2018, leading the team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After being out of contract, he was re-hired in June 2023 for another cycle before being relieved of his duties in July following the program's group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América.

A former US international defender who spent most career in Europe, before competing for the LA Galaxy from 2009-11, Berhalter compiled a 44W-17L-13D record as USMNT head coach, winning the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.

“I’m honored to be named director of football and head coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," said Berhalter.