Nashville SC name BJ Callaghan head coach

Nashville SC have hired B.J. Callaghan as their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday.

Callaghan, an assistant to U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter who led the USMNT to a Concacaf Nations League title in 2023 as interim manager, will officially join the club on July 22. He'll make his debut nine days later when Nashville kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park.

“We are so excited to usher in this new era for Nashville Soccer Club with B.J. as our head coach,” said general manager Mike Jacobs in a press release.“B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience that spans all levels of soccer at the highest levels of the game and has excelled throughout the MLS ecosystem.