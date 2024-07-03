Nashville SC name BJ Callaghan head coach

Nashville SC have hired B.J. Callaghan as their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday.
Callaghan, an assistant to U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter who led the USMNT to a Concacaf Nations League title in 2023 as interim manager, will officially join the club on July 22. He'll make his debut nine days later when Nashville kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park.
“We are so excited to usher in this new era for Nashville Soccer Club with B.J. as our head coach,” said general manager Mike Jacobs in a press release.“B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience that spans all levels of soccer at the highest levels of the game and has excelled throughout the MLS ecosystem.
"He is an exceptional leader who gets the most out of the players and teams that he has coached and brings a hard-working and relentless mentality to our club. B.J. is ready for this opportunity to continue to build and develop a winning culture and is the right person to drive our club’s ambition for success.”
Nashville have been led by interim manager Rumba Munthali since parting ways with longtime head coach Gary Smith in May. Smith, who'd guided the club from their United Soccer League days into their inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2020, steered Nashville to four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berths and the 2023 Leagues Cup final.
Now Nashville have their second-ever MLS head coach in Callaghan, a 43-year-old New Jersey native who'd been with the USMNT coaching staff since 2019. He previously served as an assistant under Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin from 2014-19.
"Taking the head coach position at Nashville SC is an incredible opportunity and an exciting next step in my career,” said Callaghan. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Gregg Berhalter for his mentorship and support throughout my time with the U.S. men's national team. The experience I've gained here has been invaluable, and I'm deeply appreciative of the relationships and memories made along the way."
Nashville are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points (6W-6L-8D) ahead of a Matchday 24 meeting with the Columbus Crew Wednesday (6:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).