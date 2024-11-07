San Jose Earthquakes name Bruce Arena head coach & sporting director

The San Jose Earthquakes have named Bruce Arena head coach and sporting director, the club announced Thursday.
Arena is the most accomplished coach in MLS history, leading the league in regular-season wins (262) and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs victories (35). He's won five MLS Cups and four Supporters' Shields, plus is a four-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honoree.
This is Arena's fifth MLS club, with previous stops at D.C. United (1996-98), New York Red Bulls (2006-07), LA Galaxy (2008-16) and New England Revolution (2019-23). He last worked for New England before resigning in September 2023.
Additionally, Arena led the USMNT at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups and won three Concacaf Gold Cup titles.
“Bruce is the most accomplished coach in American soccer history, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Jose,” said managing partner John Fisher.
"With an unsurpassed track record at all levels of soccer in our country that includes numerous MLS Cups and Supporters’ Shields, he’s the ideal choice to lead the Earthquakes. We know he will help get the club back to the level that San Jose and the Bay Area deserve, winning games and competing for championships."
The 73-year-old also held dual head coach/sporting director roles at LA and New England. The approach is uncommon in modern-day MLS, though is found at Sporting Kansas City (Peter Vermes) and Chicago Fire FC (Gregg Berhalter).
With Arena's hiring, Chris Leitch remains San Jose's general manager and will report to Arena.
"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to come to San Jose," said Arena. "I coached my first ever professional game at Spartan Stadium in 1996 – the first game in MLS history – and my first international game with the U.S. in 1998 was in San Jose as well. The Earthquakes and Northern California have a proud soccer tradition.
"There’s a lot of potential with the club, and I am looking forward to working with everyone here to unlock that potential and get back to winning ways."
Rebuild awaits?
In 2024, San Jose conceded an MLS-record 78 goals and finished bottom of the overall league standings (6W-25L-3D; 21 points). The club parted ways with Luchi Gonzalez in late June, then was led by interim coach Ian Russell.
The Earthquakes last qualified for the postseason in 2020. They've missed the playoffs in all but two seasons since 2013.
The club's three Designated Players are Cristian Espinoza, Hernán López and Carlos Gruezo. Amahl Pellegrino, Daniel and Rodrigues are other key pieces.
"Bruce brings a deep understanding of the game, and over the course of his illustrious career, he has displayed an uncanny ability to produce great results," said Leitch.
"Having worked closely with him in the past, I know firsthand how he can build a culture of winning within a team. I am excited to work with him to build this team back into contention."