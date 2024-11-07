San Jose Earthquakes name Bruce Arena head coach & sporting director

"With an unsurpassed track record at all levels of soccer in our country that includes numerous MLS Cups and Supporters’ Shields, he’s the ideal choice to lead the Earthquakes. We know he will help get the club back to the level that San Jose and the Bay Area deserve, winning games and competing for championships."

“Bruce is the most accomplished coach in American soccer history, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Jose,” said managing partner John Fisher.

Additionally, Arena led the USMNT at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups and won three Concacaf Gold Cup titles.

Arena is the most accomplished coach in MLS history, leading the league in regular-season wins (262) and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs victories (35). He's won five MLS Cups and four Supporters' Shields, plus is a four-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honoree.

The 73-year-old also held dual head coach/sporting director roles at LA and New England. The approach is uncommon in modern-day MLS, though is found at Sporting Kansas City (Peter Vermes) and Chicago Fire FC (Gregg Berhalter).

With Arena's hiring, Chris Leitch remains San Jose's general manager and will report to Arena.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to come to San Jose," said Arena. "I coached my first ever professional game at Spartan Stadium in 1996 – the first game in MLS history – and my first international game with the U.S. in 1998 was in San Jose as well. The Earthquakes and Northern California have a proud soccer tradition.