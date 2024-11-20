FC Dallas name Eric Quill head coach

FC Dallas have their next head coach, announcing Wednesday that Eric Quill is returning to the club ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
Quill spent 2019-21 as head coach of North Texas SC, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. During Quill's tenure, North Texas won the inaugural USL League One title in 2019 and he earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors.
"We are so excited to welcome Eric Quill back to the FC Dallas family," said club chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Eric is a championship-caliber coach who has experience leading teams to the top of the table.
"He has a deep knowledge of the game built over three decades as a player and coach at the collegiate, professional, and national team levels, and his keen focus on player development makes him an excellent fit to lead FC Dallas."
Experienced leader
Quill joins FCD after serving as head coach of USL Championship side New Mexico United. In 2024, he led New Mexico to the US Open Cup quarterfinals and the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals.
Beforehand, Quill was also a Columbus Crew assistant coach from 2021-23. He worked under both Wilfried Nancy and now-New England Revolution manager Caleb Porter.
Dallas had a coach opening after parting ways with now-Austin FC coach Nico Estévez in June. They appointed Peter Luccin as interim coach, ultimately finishing 11th in the Western Conference and missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (41 points; 11W-15L-8D).
"Eric is an outstanding coach whose track record of developing players and achieving success at every level speaks for itself," said club president Dan Hunt. "We’re thrilled to welcome him back to Frisco and excited for what the future holds under his leadership.
"I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Peter Luccin, who did a fantastic job as our interim head coach this season. Peter’s passion, dedication, and leadership were critical during a transitional year. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the club.”
Developing stars
During his time with North Texas, Quill worked closely with US men’s national team standouts and FC Dallas academy products Ricardo Pepi, Bryan Reynolds and Tanner Tessmann.
He's previously served as an assistant for the US U-15 and U-19 national teams.
“Eric’s coaching philosophy and methodology align perfectly with FC Dallas’ commitment to player development and attacking soccer," said chief soccer officer André Zanotta.
"He has a deep understanding of our ecosystem and the values that drive our club, from the academy to the first team. Eric’s ability to maximize player potential and his innovative approach to the game make him an ideal leader for this next chapter of FC Dallas."
Quill, 46, is the ninth full-time head coach in FC Dallas history. During his MLS playing career, he competed for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, Kansas City Wizards, New York MetroStars and Dallas Burn spanning 1997-2005.
"I’m extremely excited and truly honored to get the opportunity to lead FC Dallas into the 2025 season and beyond. This club has a rich history, values player development and prioritizes competitive excellence," Quill said.
"I’d like to thank Clark Hunt, Dan Hunt, and André Zanotta for their belief in me. I can’t wait to get started."