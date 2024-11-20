FC Dallas name Eric Quill head coach

FC Dallas have their next head coach, announcing Wednesday that Eric Quill is returning to the club ahead of the 2025 MLS season.

"He has a deep knowledge of the game built over three decades as a player and coach at the collegiate, professional, and national team levels, and his keen focus on player development makes him an excellent fit to lead FC Dallas."

"We are so excited to welcome Eric Quill back to the FC Dallas family," said club chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Eric is a championship-caliber coach who has experience leading teams to the top of the table.

Quill spent 2019-21 as head coach of North Texas SC, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. During Quill's tenure, North Texas won the inaugural USL League One title in 2019 and he earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors.

Experienced leader

Quill joins FCD after serving as head coach of USL Championship side New Mexico United. In 2024, he led New Mexico to the US Open Cup quarterfinals and the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals.

Beforehand, Quill was also a Columbus Crew assistant coach from 2021-23. He worked under both Wilfried Nancy and now-New England Revolution manager Caleb Porter.

Dallas had a coach opening after parting ways with now-Austin FC coach Nico Estévez in June. They appointed Peter Luccin as interim coach, ultimately finishing 11th in the Western Conference and missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (41 points; 11W-15L-8D).

"Eric is an outstanding coach whose track record of developing players and achieving success at every level speaks for itself," said club president Dan Hunt. "We’re thrilled to welcome him back to Frisco and excited for what the future holds under his leadership.