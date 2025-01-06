New York City FC name Pascal Jansen head coach

The 51-year-old Dutch manager fills the role previously held by Nick Cushing, who NYCFC parted ways with in late November.

Jansen most recently led Hungarian powerhouse Ferencvárosi TC after several seasons with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. He's also worked extensively for PSV Eindhoven, including time in charge of Jong PSV.

"We are delighted to welcome Pascal to New York City FC," said sporting director David Lee. "We have a group of really talented players and wanted to hire an experienced coach that can take us to the next level, and Pascal ticks all the boxes we were looking for to lead New York City FC.

"Pascal brings fantastic experience and a style of play that aligns with our philosophy, wants to play an entertaining and attacking style that will create chances and score goals, which I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching and will help us compete for trophies across all competitions in 2025 and beyond. Throughout his career, Pascal has vast experience and a great track record of developing young players that have gone on to have success at the highest levels in Europe and knows how to maximize their potential to develop them both on-and-off the field.