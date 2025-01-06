New York City FC name Pascal Jansen head coach

New York City FC have named Pascal Jansen head coach ahead of the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
The 51-year-old Dutch manager fills the role previously held by Nick Cushing, who NYCFC parted ways with in late November.
Jansen most recently led Hungarian powerhouse Ferencvárosi TC after several seasons with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. He's also worked extensively for PSV Eindhoven, including time in charge of Jong PSV.
"We are delighted to welcome Pascal to New York City FC," said sporting director David Lee. "We have a group of really talented players and wanted to hire an experienced coach that can take us to the next level, and Pascal ticks all the boxes we were looking for to lead New York City FC.
"Pascal brings fantastic experience and a style of play that aligns with our philosophy, wants to play an entertaining and attacking style that will create chances and score goals, which I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching and will help us compete for trophies across all competitions in 2025 and beyond. Throughout his career, Pascal has vast experience and a great track record of developing young players that have gone on to have success at the highest levels in Europe and knows how to maximize their potential to develop them both on-and-off the field.
"Pascal is also a great leader, with a calm and collaborative approach and a deep ambition to win. We believe he is the right personality fit for our club as we look to build on the fantastic culture we have already around our team."
As Jansen takes over, NYCFC are looking to build off a sixth-place Eastern Conference finish in 2024. They reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals before falling to rivals New York Red Bulls.
Last year, standout players included goalkeeper Matt Freese, All-Star center back Thiago Martins, midfielder Santiago Rodríguez and striker Alonso Martínez.
"I am thrilled to be joining New York City FC. This is a special club, with an exciting future and I'm proud to continue my professional journey here in this amazing city and this rapidly improving league. I can’t wait for preseason to begin so I can meet the staff and players and get the season underway," said Jansen.
"I believe in a holistic approach where we want to make sure the players in our environment live up to their full potential and become the best version of themselves. I have a passion for developing players and helping them become better people and better athletes."
NYCFC's new season starts on Feb. 22 at defending Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).