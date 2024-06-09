FC Dallas parts ways with Nico Estévez

Assistant coach Peter Luccin takes over as interim coach, while the search for a permanent replacement begins immediately.

“It is always a difficult decision to part ways with your head coach. A great deal of thought and deliberation went into this move as it is still early in the season. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. “I want to thank Nico for everything he has done for the club, including some great playoff memories.”

Coach history

Estévez went 28W-27L-29D during his two-and-a-half seasons at the helm after being hired on Dec. 1, 2021, after serving as an assistant for US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter. He helped lead FC Dallas to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances in 2022 and 2023 and the Leagues Cup knockout stage last year.

FC Dallas have been plagued by injuries, with playmaker Alan Velasco sidelined long-term after an ACL injury late last year and midfielder Paxton Pomykal out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Record signing Petar Musa (5g/2a) has partnered with Jesús Ferreira, who has also missed time due to injury and has been limited to two goals and four assists in 10 appearances.

What's next?

FC Dallas are 3-8-5 this season and winless in their last five matches, including a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United Saturday. Luccin takes over a side that is 13th in the Western Conference with 14 points, seven points below the playoff line with two games in hand.

“Peter Luccin has been a part of this club at all levels – a player, an Academy coach and a first team assistant,” Hunt said. “He knows our players and understands the culture of our club, and we appreciate his willingness to step up and lead during this transition.”