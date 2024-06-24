San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez

Assistant Ian Russell will lead the club on an interim basis while a head coach search unfolds. Fellow assistant coaches Steve Ralston, Luciano Fusco and Adin Brown will remain in their current roles.

"We want to thank Luchi for his hard work, commitment to the club and professionalism," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

"Luchi and his staff have worked extremely hard the past year and a half, but we have not met expectations this year as a club. We felt that we needed to make a change, and it was in the best interests of the club to move in a different direction."

Gonzalez's tenure

Gonzalez departs with the Earthquakes last in the Western Conference and overall MLS standings on 11 points (3W-14L-2D record), amid a seven-match winless streak. San Jose's 51 goals against and negative-22 goal differential are league-worst marks.

Gonzalez led San Jose to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as a No. 9 seed during his first season at the helm. They lost the Wild Card match to Sporting Kansas City.

"I want to thank ownership, leadership and our fans for the opportunity and the support they gave me during my time managing the Earthquakes," said Gonzalez, who previously coached FC Dallas (2018-21) and was a US men's national team assistant to Gregg Berhalter.