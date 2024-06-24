Matchday

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez

Luchi Gonzalez - San Jose Earthquakes
MLSsoccer staff

The San Jose Earthquakes have parted ways with head coach Luchi Gonzalez, the club announced Monday.

Assistant Ian Russell will lead the club on an interim basis while a head coach search unfolds. Fellow assistant coaches Steve Ralston, Luciano Fusco and Adin Brown will remain in their current roles.

"We want to thank Luchi for his hard work, commitment to the club and professionalism," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

"Luchi and his staff have worked extremely hard the past year and a half, but we have not met expectations this year as a club. We felt that we needed to make a change, and it was in the best interests of the club to move in a different direction."

Gonzalez's tenure

Gonzalez departs with the Earthquakes last in the Western Conference and overall MLS standings on 11 points (3W-14L-2D record), amid a seven-match winless streak. San Jose's 51 goals against and negative-22 goal differential are league-worst marks.

Gonzalez led San Jose to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as a No. 9 seed during his first season at the helm. They lost the Wild Card match to Sporting Kansas City.

"I want to thank ownership, leadership and our fans for the opportunity and the support they gave me during my time managing the Earthquakes," said Gonzalez, who previously coached FC Dallas (2018-21) and was a US men's national team assistant to Gregg Berhalter.

"I am very grateful to all the staff and players who worked hard every day to improve our situation and wish them the very best moving forward. I plan to take some time with my family to reflect and prepare for the next step in my journey."

What's next?

Russell takes over interim duties for the second time after a brief, two-match stint in 2014. A two-time MLS Cup winner (2001, '03) as a player for the Quakes, the 48-year-old has been an assistant coach for parts of 11 seasons with San Jose, including the last year and a half.

Russell also coached the club's then-USL Championship affiliate side, Reno 1868 FC, between 2017-20, earning USL Co-Coach of the Year honors in 2020.

"Ian is a very experienced coach who knows our club better than anyone," said Leitch. "He had a great run as head coach at Reno for four years, winning a lot of games and making the playoffs every season. We’re confident that he’s ready to lead us."

Russell's second interim stint in San Jose begins with Saturday night's Cali Clásico against the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The club's three Designated Players are Carlos Gruezo, Hernán López and Cristian Espinoza.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
San Jose Earthquakes Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
More News
More News
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez
Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
1:00

Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:40

Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
2:09

Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final
1:37

FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final