St. Louis CITY name Olof Mellberg head coach

St. Louis CITY SC have named Aston Villa legend and former Sweden captain Olof Mellberg their next head coach, the club announced Tuesday.

Mellberg, 47, arrives after his second stint at Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna. He first led Brommapojkarna to back-to-back promotions (2016-17), then to a club-best 10th-place finish in the 2024 Allsvenskan campaign. He's also managed Helsingborgs IF (Sweden) and Fremad Amager (Denmark).

St. Louis parted ways with inaugural head coach Bradley Carnell in early July, creating this opening. John Hackworth, who took over on an interim basis, remains as CITY SC's technical director.

"After careful consideration, we’re thrilled to welcome Olof as our new head coach and are confident he’ll be a great fit for St. Louis CITY SC," said president and GM Diego Gigliani.