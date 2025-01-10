Toronto FC name Robin Fraser head coach

The 58-year-old fills the role previously held by John Herdman, who resigned in late November after just one season in charge.

Fraser has extensive MLS coaching experience, having last managed the Colorado Rapids from 2019-23. During the 2021 season, he led Colorado to a club-record 61 points and earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.

This is Fraser's second stint with Toronto, having served as an assistant coach from 2015-19. He also coached the now-defunct Chivas USA and was an assistant at Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls.

"We are very excited to welcome Robin as our new head coach for the 2025 season and beyond. Robin has one of the most accomplished careers in MLS, combining a multitude of experience as both a player and coach," said general manager Jason Hernandez.