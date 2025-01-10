Toronto FC name Robin Fraser head coach

Toronto FC have named Robin Fraser head coach ahead of the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
The 58-year-old fills the role previously held by John Herdman, who resigned in late November after just one season in charge.
Fraser has extensive MLS coaching experience, having last managed the Colorado Rapids from 2019-23. During the 2021 season, he led Colorado to a club-record 61 points and earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.
This is Fraser's second stint with Toronto, having served as an assistant coach from 2015-19. He also coached the now-defunct Chivas USA and was an assistant at Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls.
"We are very excited to welcome Robin as our new head coach for the 2025 season and beyond. Robin has one of the most accomplished careers in MLS, combining a multitude of experience as both a player and coach," said general manager Jason Hernandez.
"As a person, he exemplifies our club values to the highest degree, and as a manager, we are confident in his ability to achieve sporting success. Robin’s commitment to winning has delivered trophies at Eastern and Western conferences and we are looking forward to the work ahead to build TFC into the annual contender our ownership and supporters deserve."
As Fraser takes over, Toronto are looking to build on a 2024 campaign that saw them finish 11th in the Eastern Conference and miss out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Reds are hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.
Last year, standout players included goalkeeper Sean Johnson, midfielders Matty Longstaff and Jonathan Osorio, and Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne.
"I’m incredibly delighted to be back in Toronto and back with TFC. This is a city and a club that are very near and dear to my heart," said Fraser. "The TFC fans are among the best in the league, and I’m so thankful to be a part of this group as we look forward to giving our fans something to be excited about.
"From top to bottom, this is a first-class organization, and I’m so looking forward to doing all that I can to help us compete for championships, year in and year out."
Toronto's new season begins on Feb. 22 when they visit D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).