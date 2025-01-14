Vancouver Whitecaps name Jesper Sørensen head coach

Sørensen arrives with 16 years of professional coaching experience in his native Denmark, most recently leading Danish powerhouse Brøndby IF from 2023-24. He is under contract through 2026.

Before his stint with Brøndby, Sørensen took charge of the Danish U-21 national team, as well as FC Fredericia and Silkeborg IF. He also spent time as an assistant at Aarhus GF.

The 51-year-old replaces Vanni Sartini, who was dismissed in late November after three-plus years in charge of the Whitecaps.

"Jesper is known for his competitiveness, adaptability, and leadership, qualities that have proven to bring the best out of both his players and staff," said sporting director Axel Schuster.