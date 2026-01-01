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Jayden Nelson: World Cup profile | Canada & Austin FC winger
Meet Jayden Nelson.
Louicius Deedson: World Cup profile | Haiti & FC Dallas forward
Derrick Etienne Jr: World Cup profile | Haiti & Toronto FC forward
Danley Jean Jacques: World Cup profile | Haiti & Philadelphia Union midfielder
Kai Trewin: World Cup profile | Australia & New York City FC defender
Aiden O'Neill: World Cup profile | Australia & New York City FC midfielder
Lucas Herrington: World Cup profile | Australia & Colorado Rapids defender
Andrés Cubas: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder
Braian Ojeda: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Orlando City midfielder
Matías Galarza: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Atlanta United midfielder
Miguel Almirón: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Atlanta United midfielder
Carlos Harvey: World Cup profile | Panama & Minnesota United defender
Aníbal Godoy: World Cup profile | Panama & San Diego FC midifelder
Herman Johansson: World Cup profile | Sweden & FC Dallas defender
Rayan Elloumi: World Cup profile | Tunisia & Vancouver Whitecaps forward
Ahmed Qasem: World Cup profile | Nashville SC & Iraq forward
Juan Manuel Sanabria: World Cup profile | Real Salt Lake & Uruguay defender
Marco Pašalić: World Cup profile | Croatia & Orlando City midfielder
Petar Musa: World Cup profile | Croatia & FC Dallas forward
CJ Dos Santos: World Cup profile | San Diego FC & Cape Verde goalkeeper
Steven Moreira: World Cup profile | Columbus Crew & Cape Verde defender
Finn Surman: World Cup profile | New Zealand & Portland Timbers defender
Michael Boxall: World Cup profile | New Zealand & Minnesota United defender
Mbekezeli Mbokazi: World Cup profile | Chicago Fire & South Africa defender
Olwethu Makhanya: World Cup profile | Philadelphia Union & South Africa defender
James Rodríguez: World Cup profile | Colombia & Minnesota United midfielder
Lionel Messi: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina forward
Rodrigo De Paul: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina midfielder
Son Heung-Min: World Cup profile | South Korea & LAFC forward
Jacob Shaffelburg: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC winger
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