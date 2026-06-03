Ahmed Qasem: World Cup profile | Nashville SC & Iraq forward

The Nashville SC winger is ready to represent Iraq, his mother's home nation, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Ahmed Qasem is ready to represent @IraqNT_EN at the @fifaworldcup ! 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/b8agynjUZA

This past spring, Qasem also played a key role as Nashville advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

He quickly became an important piece of Nashville's dynamic attack and helped them win their first-ever trophy, the 2025 US Open Cup .

Qasem joined Nashville SC ahead of the 2025 season from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg, arriving on a U22 Initiative deal.

He made his international debut on May 29, starting and playing 65 minutes in a 1-0 win over Andorra.

But ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Qasem formally made the FIFA-authorized switch to represent the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Qasem is a former Swedish youth international who featured up to the U-21 level.

World Cup schedule

Iraq are in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway.

June 16: Iraq vs. Norway, 6 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts

Iraq vs. Norway, 6 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts June 22: Iraq vs. France, 5 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Iraq vs. France, 5 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 26: Iraq vs. Senegal, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be Iraq's second-ever World Cup and first appearance since the 1986 tournament.

How Iraq qualified

After narrowly missing out on direct qualification, Iraq advanced to the fifth round of Asia's pathway and defeated the United Arab Emirates.