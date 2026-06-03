Juan Manuel Sanabria: World Cup profile | Real Salt Lake & Uruguay defender

His national team coach is Marcelo Bielsa, who has famously led Argentina, Athletic Bilbao, Leeds United and many more squads.

Real Salt Lake 's versatile wingback will represent Uruguay at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Additionally, the former Atlético Madrid youth player is the older brother of LA Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria .

He's become an instant starter under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, combining defensive smarts and offensive service from the left side of the pitch.

Sanabria is in his first MLS season with Real Salt Lake, joining the club in February from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.

He made his official debut the following month, scoring his first goal in a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan.

Sanabria played himself into the Uruguay national team mix towards the end of 2025, earning his first call-up from head coach Marcelo Bielsa in September for the final South American (Conmebol) World Cup qualifiers.

World Cup's calling for Sanabria. 📞 A first major tournament with @Uruguay for the @realsaltlake midfielder. pic.twitter.com/M1qFWZA09i

World Cup schedule

Uruguay are in Group H alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

June 15: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida June 26: Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

Uruguay have qualified for 15 World Cups, with this summer's tournament marking their fifth consecutive appearance.

One of only three South American nations – along with Brazil and Argentina – to win the competition, Los Charrúas were crowned champions as hosts in 1930 and in 1950.

How Uruguay qualified

Uruguay finished fourth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.