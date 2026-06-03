Olwethu Makhanya: World Cup profile | Philadelphia Union & South Africa defender

Meet Olwethu Makhanya.
The Philadelphia Union center back will represent South Africa at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Makhanya is one of two MLS defenders on the South Africa roster, alongside Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
MLS background
Makhanya became Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative signing following his July 2023 arrival from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC.
After featuring for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Philadelphia Union II, Makhanya broke into the first team in 2025 and enjoyed a stellar season.
Forming an elite partnership with MLS All-Star Jakob Glesnes, Makhanya helped the Union concede a league-low 35 goals en route to the 2025 Supporters' Shield title.
Makhanya placed 13th in last year's 22 Under 22 Rankings.
Awards & stats
- 1g/0a in 42 MLS appearances
- 2025 Supporters' Shield winner
International experience
- Caps: 1
- Goals: 0
Makhanya recently made his senior debut for South Africa, starting in a World Cup preparation friendly against Nicaragua.
He previously represented his country at the U-23 level.
World Cup schedule
South Africa are in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czechia.
- June 11: South Africa vs. Mexico, 3 pm ET | Mexico City, Mexico
- June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia, 12 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
This is South Africa's fourth World Cup trip and first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.
The Bafana Bafana have never advanced out of the group stage.
How South Africa qualified
South Africa finished atop CAF (Confederation of African Football) Group C with 18 points.
Nine African teams qualified directly for the World Cup.