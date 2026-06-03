Olwethu Makhanya: World Cup profile | Philadelphia Union & South Africa defender

Makhanya is one of two MLS defenders on the South Africa roster, alongside Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi .

The Philadelphia Union center back will represent South Africa at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Things you love to see. 👏 Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olwethu Makhanya are ready to represent @BafanaBafana at the @fifaworldcup ! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NSSHxVyPJJ

MLS background

Makhanya became Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative signing following his July 2023 arrival from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC.

After featuring for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Philadelphia Union II, Makhanya broke into the first team in 2025 and enjoyed a stellar season.

Forming an elite partnership with MLS All-Star Jakob Glesnes, Makhanya helped the Union concede a league-low 35 goals en route to the 2025 Supporters' Shield title.

Makhanya placed 13th in last year's 22 Under 22 Rankings.

Awards & stats

1g/0a in 42 MLS appearances

2025 Supporters' Shield winner

International experience

Caps: 1

1 Goals: 0

Makhanya recently made his senior debut for South Africa, starting in a World Cup preparation friendly against Nicaragua.