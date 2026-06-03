Miguel Almirón: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Atlanta United midfielder

Atlanta United 's captain has become a household name in MLS, and now will look to guide Paraguay to glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

From Atlanta to the world’s biggest stage 🇵🇾🌎 pic.twitter.com/tSvGazCUXj

Almirón's success fueled a blockbuster move to English Premier League side Newcastle United, where he spent seven years. But Atlanta brought Almirón back stateside in 2025, and now, alongside head coach Tata Martino, he hopes to return the Five Stripes to their previous heights.

After initially joining in 2017, Almirón led Atlanta to a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2018 alongside Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez. That came in the Five Stripes' second year as a team.

An Atlanta United icon, Almirón is in his second stint at the club.

This will be Almirón's first World Cup appearance.

The 32-year-old enters the World Cup as La Albirroja's leader in goals. He's scored nine international goals, with Antonio Sanabria (seven) the next-closest player.

Almirón is among Paraguay's most experienced players; his 75 caps are second-most on the squad.

World Cup schedule

Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California

Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.

Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.

How Paraguay qualified

Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.