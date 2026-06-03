Lionel Messi: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina forward

Messi is one of two MLS-based stars on La Albiceleste's roster, alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Rodrigo De Paul .

The legendary No. 10 will lead defending champions Argentina at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

🩵🤍🖤 @InterMiamiCF ’s Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi have been called up to defend the title for Argentina. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KdX1dWSJsJ

The first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Messi has a remarkable 90g/51a in 104 matches across all competitions. He's also broken multiple league milestones, most recently shattering the 100 career goal contributions record.

Messi's stats with Miami are also the stuff of legend.

Along the way, he's added three major titles to the club's trophy cabinet: MLS Cup presented by Audi 2025, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023.

Messi's transformative summer 2023 arrival in Miami catapulted both the club and league to unprecedented levels of global attention.

Messi and Argentina are also two-time defending Copa América champions, most recently capturing the 2024 title in the United States.

La Albiceleste's most-capped player (198 appearances) and all-time leading scorer (116 goals), Messi also holds the record for most World Cup appearances (26 games) and minutes played (2,314+) as he's set to participate in his joint-record sixth World Cup.

Messi is eyeing his second World Cup title with Argentina after leading his nation to glory four years ago at Qatar 2022.

World Cup schedule

Argentina are in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri

Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri June 22: Argentina vs. Austria, 1 pm ET | Dallas, Texas

Argentina vs. Austria, 1 pm ET | Dallas, Texas June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan, 10 pm ET | Dallas, Texas

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Argentina are set to play their 19th World Cup, having qualified for 14 straight tournaments after missing the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The three-time champions lifted the trophy in 1978 (as hosts), 1986 and, most recently, in 2022.

How Argentina qualified

Argentina topped South American (Conmebol) qualifiers by a wide margin, finishing nine points clear of second-place Ecuador.