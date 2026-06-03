Lionel Messi: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina forward

Meet Lionel Messi.
The legendary No. 10 will lead defending champions Argentina at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Messi is one of two MLS-based stars on La Albiceleste's roster, alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Rodrigo De Paul.
- Age: 38
- Hometown: Rosario, Argentina
MLS background
Messi's transformative summer 2023 arrival in Miami catapulted both the club and league to unprecedented levels of global attention.
Along the way, he's added three major titles to the club's trophy cabinet: MLS Cup presented by Audi 2025, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023.
Messi's stats with Miami are also the stuff of legend.
The first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Messi has a remarkable 90g/51a in 104 matches across all competitions. He's also broken multiple league milestones, most recently shattering the 100 career goal contributions record.
Awards & stats
- 8x Ballon d'Or winner
- 90g/51a in 104 Miami appearances (all competitions)
- 2x Landon Donovan MLS MVP (2024, '25)
- 2025 MLS Golden Boot pres. by Audi
- 2025 MLS Cup champion
- 2024 Supporters' Shield winner
- 2023 Leagues Cup champion
- 2022 FIFA World Cup champion
- 2x Copa América champion (2021, '24)
International experience
- Caps: 198
- Goals: 116
Messi is eyeing his second World Cup title with Argentina after leading his nation to glory four years ago at Qatar 2022.
La Albiceleste's most-capped player (198 appearances) and all-time leading scorer (116 goals), Messi also holds the record for most World Cup appearances (26 games) and minutes played (2,314+) as he's set to participate in his joint-record sixth World Cup.
Messi and Argentina are also two-time defending Copa América champions, most recently capturing the 2024 title in the United States.
World Cup schedule
Argentina are in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
- June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria, 1 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
- June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan, 10 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Argentina are set to play their 19th World Cup, having qualified for 14 straight tournaments after missing the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.
The three-time champions lifted the trophy in 1978 (as hosts), 1986 and, most recently, in 2022.
How Argentina qualified
Argentina topped South American (Conmebol) qualifiers by a wide margin, finishing nine points clear of second-place Ecuador.
Conmebol teams were allocated six direct qualifying slots.