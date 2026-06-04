Louicius Deedson: World Cup profile | Haiti & FC Dallas forward

The FC Dallas winger is representing Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Repping Haiti at the highest level. 🇭🇹 Congrats to Derrick Etienne Jr., Danley Jean Jacques, and Don Deedson Louicius on being selected to @fhfhaiti ’s FIFA World Cup roster. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EHsoeTMXMA

So far in 2026, Deedson has made seven appearances for head coach Eric Quill's side

He previously featured for Danish side Hobro IK and has tallied 37g/18a in 139 combined first-team appearances for Hobro and Odense.

Deedson is in his first full season at FC Dallas after arriving in July 2025 from Odense Boldklub, where he helped the club earn promotion to the top-flight Danish Superliga.

He famously scored the game-winning goal against Nicaragua, which secured Les Grenadiers' second-ever appearance on the sport's biggest stage.

The 25-year-old has featured in every single match for Haiti since September of 2023, and was a regular during his country's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Deedson is one of Haiti's most reliable scoring threats, with 10 goals since his 2021 senior debut.

World Cup schedule

Haiti are in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts

Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Haiti have made one previous World Cup appearance (1974), exiting at the group stage.

How Haiti qualified