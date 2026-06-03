Steven Moreira: World Cup profile | Columbus Crew & Cape Verde defender

Moreira is one of two MLS players on Cape Verde's World Cup roster, playing alongside San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos .

The Columbus Crew defender joins Cape Verde for their historic debut appearance at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Moreira enjoyed a career season in 2024, earning MLS Defender of the Year honors while also making the MLS Best XI and participating in that year's All-Star Game.

One of the league's top defenders since joining Columbus in August 2021, Moreira was a key piece of the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024-winning sides. He also helped the club reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

International experience

Caps: 19

19 Goals: 0

Born in France to Cape Verdean parents, Moreira earned his first call-up to the Cape Verde national team in October 2023, shortly before helping the Blue Sharks reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Moreira and the squad made more history after the tiny archipelago nation reached its first-ever World Cup. The Crew defender played a key role, starting six matches during the qualifying cycle.