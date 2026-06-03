Steven Moreira: World Cup profile | Columbus Crew & Cape Verde defender

Meet Steven Moreira.
The Columbus Crew defender joins Cape Verde for their historic debut appearance at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Moreira is one of two MLS players on Cape Verde's World Cup roster, playing alongside San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos.
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Noisy-le-Grand, France
MLS background
One of the league's top defenders since joining Columbus in August 2021, Moreira was a key piece of the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024-winning sides. He also helped the club reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Moreira enjoyed a career season in 2024, earning MLS Defender of the Year honors while also making the MLS Best XI and participating in that year's All-Star Game.
Awards & stats
- 4g/26a in 144 MLS appearances
- 2024 MLS Defender of the Year
- 2024 MLS Best XI honoree
- 2024 MLS All-Star
- 2023 MLS Cup champion
- 2024 Leagues Cup champion
- 2021 Campeones Cup champion
International experience
- Caps: 19
- Goals: 0
Born in France to Cape Verdean parents, Moreira earned his first call-up to the Cape Verde national team in October 2023, shortly before helping the Blue Sharks reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
Moreira and the squad made more history after the tiny archipelago nation reached its first-ever World Cup. The Crew defender played a key role, starting six matches during the qualifying cycle.
Cape Verde is the second-smallest country by land area and the third-least-populated nation to make the tournament.
World Cup schedule
The Blue Sharks are in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
- June 15: Cape Verde vs. Spain, 12 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 21: Cape Verde vs. Uruguay, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida
- June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 pm ET | Houston, Texas
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be Cape Verde's first-ever participation at the World Cup.
How Cape Verde qualified
Cape Verde qualified by winning Group D in African (CAF) World Cup qualifiers.