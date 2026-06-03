Herman Johansson: World Cup profile | Sweden & FC Dallas defender

He will suit up alongside high-profile stars such as Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.

The FC Dallas defender is ready to represent Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

He has 11 starts in 14 appearances for FC Dallas and has tallied two assists for the Texas club.

Johansson is a relative MLS novice, acquired by FC Dallas before the start of the 2026 season from reigning Swedish top-flight champions Mjällby AIF.

After initially just missing out on Sweden's World Cup roster, Johansson was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Emil Holm. This will be his first World Cup appearance.

He also played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over Ukraine in the UEFA qualifying playoffs in March.

Johansson earned his first senior cap for Sweden last November during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Herman Johansson is IN. 🇸🇪 The @FCDallas defender officially joins Sweden's roster for the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/LWLOXfgZFg

World Cup schedule

Sweden are in Group F alongside Japan, the Netherlands and Tunisia.

June 14: Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico

Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico June 20: Sweden vs. Netherlands, 1 pm ET | Houston, Texas

Sweden vs. Netherlands, 1 pm ET | Houston, Texas June 25: Sweden vs. Japan, 7 pm ET | Dallas, Texas

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This is Sweden's 13th World Cup appearance, and first since reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

The Blågult reached the final once, as hosts in 1958, falling to Pelé and Brazil, 5-2.

How Sweden qualified

After failing to win Group B in European (UEFA) World Cup qualifiers, Sweden were sent to the UEFA qualifying playoffs.