Mbekezeli Mbokazi: World Cup profile | Chicago Fire & South Africa defender

Mbokazi is one of two MLS defenders on South Africa's roster, alongside Philadelphia Union center back Olwethu Makhanya .

Now, the 20-year-old center back enters the global spotlight and will represent the Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Things you love to see. 👏 Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olwethu Makhanya are ready to represent @BafanaBafana at the @fifaworldcup ! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NSSHxVyPJJ

MLS background

One of Chicago's key signings ahead of the 2026 season, Mbokazi joined on a U22 Initiative deal following his rise with South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates.

The defender immediately slotted into head coach Gregg Berhalter's lineup, starting 12 games to date.

He's helped the Fire keep six clean sheets and concede 16 goals through 14 games this season. Last year, Chicago allowed the most goals (60) of any Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side.

International experience

Caps: 10

10 Goals: 1

Mbokazi's international career has ascended since he earned his first senior cap in a June 2025 friendly against Mozambique.

He's since helped South Africa qualify for this summer's tournament and started every match in their run to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.