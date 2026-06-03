Mbekezeli Mbokazi: World Cup profile | Chicago Fire & South Africa defender

Chicago Fire FC found out quickly just how popular Mbekezeli Mbokazi is in his native South Africa.
Now, the 20-year-old center back enters the global spotlight and will represent the Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Mbokazi is one of two MLS defenders on South Africa's roster, alongside Philadelphia Union center back Olwethu Makhanya.
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Hluhluwe, South Africa
MLS background
One of Chicago's key signings ahead of the 2026 season, Mbokazi joined on a U22 Initiative deal following his rise with South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates.
The defender immediately slotted into head coach Gregg Berhalter's lineup, starting 12 games to date.
He's helped the Fire keep six clean sheets and concede 16 goals through 14 games this season. Last year, Chicago allowed the most goals (60) of any Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side.
International experience
- Caps: 10
- Goals: 1
Mbokazi's international career has ascended since he earned his first senior cap in a June 2025 friendly against Mozambique.
He's since helped South Africa qualify for this summer's tournament and started every match in their run to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.
This will be Mbokazi's first World Cup.
World Cup schedule
South Africa are in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czechia.
- June 11: South Africa vs. Mexico, 3 pm ET | Mexico City, Mexico
- June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia, 12 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This is South Africa's fourth World Cup trip and first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.
The Bafana Bafana have never advanced out of the group stage.
How South Africa qualified
South Africa finished atop CAF (Confederation of African Football) Group C with 18 points.
Nine African teams qualified directly for the World Cup.