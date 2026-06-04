Lucas Herrington: World Cup profile | Australia & Colorado Rapids defender

An emerging star, the Colorado Rapids defender has parlayed his MLS success into a 2026 FIFA World Cup trip with Australia.

From down under to the @FIFAWorldCup . 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/wAk6LyPJnc

He's a key player under new head coach Matt Wells, who was previously an assistant with Tottenham Hotspur.

But Herrington wasted no time breaking into the starting XI in 2026, and has played every single minute of the season so far.

After formally joining Colorado from A-League side Brisbane Roar in January at just 18 years old, few expected Herrington to emerge as a key contributor so quickly.

This will be Herrington's first World Cup appearance.

His strong showings in wins over Cameroon and Curaçao, combined with his consistency in MLS, earned him a seat on the plane.

Herrington snatched a spot on Australia's World Cup roster late in the cycle, logging his debut in the March window.

World Cup schedule

The Socceroos are in Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay and Türkiye.

June 14: Australia vs. Türkiye, 12 am ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Australia vs. Türkiye, 12 am ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 19: Australia vs. USA, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

Australia vs. USA, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: Australia vs. Paraguay, 10 pm ET | Santa Clara, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Australia's seventh World Cup trip and sixth in a row, qualifying for every tournament since 2006.

The Socceroos have twice reached the Round of 16, in 2006 and 2022, for their best-ever finish.

How Australia qualified

Australia booked their World Cup ticket by finishing second behind Japan in Group C of the third round of Asian (AFC) World Cup qualifying.