Michael Boxall: World Cup profile | New Zealand & Minnesota United defender

He is one of two MLS defenders on the New Zealand roster alongside Portland Timbers center back Finn Surman .

Minnesota United FC 's veteran captain adds extensive leadership and experience to New Zealand's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The @FIFAWorldCup may be a young man's game, but fortunately for the @NZ_Football , Michael Boxall doesn't age. The 37-year-old will join New Zealand again this summer, as the perennial underdogs look to once again punch above their weight. pic.twitter.com/Dc67ZLRn9k

In 2025, Boxall helped the Loons concede the third-fewest goals in MLS (39) while being voted into the 2025 MLS All-Star team.

Boxall has become the Loons' all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes while anchoring the defense as club captain.

After playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the club's inaugural MLS season (2011), Boxall spent time in Australia and South Africa before returning stateside with Minnesota, where he's spent the past 10 seasons (2017-26).

He is headed to his first World Cup this summer.

The sixth-most capped player in New Zealand history, Boxall scored his only international goal in the OFC World Cup qualification final, which proved to be the game-winner that clinched New Zealand's spot at the 2026 World Cup.

First debuting in March 2011, Boxall has represented New Zealand twice at the Olympic Games (2008, '24), helped guide the All Whites to the 2016 OFC Nations Cup title and played every minute at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Ready for the world stage. 🌎 Finn Surman and Michael Boxall have been selected to @NZ_Football 's FIFA World Cup roster. 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/nobz82YnwC

World Cup schedule

New Zealand are in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran.

June 15: New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be New Zealand's third World Cup appearance after participating in the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.

The All Whites have never made it past the group stage and will be looking for their first-ever World Cup win after drawing all three matches in 2010.

How New Zealand qualified