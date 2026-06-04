Derrick Etienne Jr: World Cup profile | Haiti & Toronto FC forward

The Toronto FC forward will represent Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Repping Haiti at the highest level. 🇭🇹 Congrats to Derrick Etienne Jr., Danley Jean Jacques, and Don Deedson Louicius on being selected to @fhfhaiti ’s FIFA World Cup roster. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EHsoeTMXMA

Etienne Jr. was a valuable piece on multiple trophy-winning sides, including RBNY's 2018 Supporters' Shield victory and the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

Now in his 11th MLS season, he's been with Toronto FC since the 2024 campaign.

This is Etienne Jr.'s first World Cup appearance.

After a year away from the national team, the American-born attacker returned to the fold in October 2025.

Since debuting in 2016, Etienne Jr. has represented Haiti in all four Concacaf Nations Leagues , three Concacaf Gold Cups and, crucially, helped Les Grenadiers qualify for this summer's World Cup.

World Cup schedule

Haiti are in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts

Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Haiti have made one previous World Cup appearance (1974), exiting at the group stage.

How Haiti qualified