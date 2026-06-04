Derrick Etienne Jr: World Cup profile | Haiti & Toronto FC forward

Meet Derrick Etienne Jr.
The Toronto FC forward will represent Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Etienne Jr. is one of three MLS players on Haiti's roster, alongside Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques and FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson.
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
MLS background
An MLS journeyman, Etienne Jr. debuted for Red Bull New York in 2016 and went on to feature for FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and Atlanta United.
Now in his 11th MLS season, he's been with Toronto FC since the 2024 campaign.
Etienne Jr. was a valuable piece on multiple trophy-winning sides, including RBNY's 2018 Supporters' Shield victory and the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
Awards & stats
- 22g/25a in 230 MLS appearances
- 2018 Supporters' Shield winner
- 2020 MLS Cup champion
- 2021 Campeones Cup champion
International experience
- Caps: 47
- Goals: 8
Since debuting in 2016, Etienne Jr. has represented Haiti in all four Concacaf Nations Leagues, three Concacaf Gold Cups and, crucially, helped Les Grenadiers qualify for this summer's World Cup.
After a year away from the national team, the American-born attacker returned to the fold in October 2025.
This is Etienne Jr.'s first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
Haiti are in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.
- June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts
- June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Haiti have made one previous World Cup appearance (1974), exiting at the group stage.
How Haiti qualified
Haiti topped Group C in the third round of the Concacaf Qualifiers, securing their first World Cup trip in 52 years.