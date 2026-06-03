Finn Surman: World Cup profile | New Zealand & Portland Timbers defender

Meet Finn Surman.
The Portland Timbers center back is a key player for New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He is one of two MLS defenders on the New Zealand roster alongside Minnesota United FC center back Michael Boxall.
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand
MLS background
Surman joined Portland from Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix in July 2024, quickly becoming a locked-in starter the following season.
He has captained the Timbers on many occasions, becoming a leader on and off the pitch in Portland.
Awards & stats
- 0g/1a in 46 MLS appearances
International experience
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 2
Surman made his international debut in November 2023, immediately proving his value to the national team.
In 2024, he helped New Zealand win the OFC Nations Cup before representing his nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This will be Surman's first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
New Zealand are in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran.
- June 15: New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be New Zealand's third World Cup appearance after participating in the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.
The All Whites have never made it past the group stage and will be looking for their first-ever World Cup after drawing all three matches in 2010.
How New Zealand qualified
New Zealand qualified for the World Cup via a 3-0 victory over New Caledonia in the OFC qualifying final.