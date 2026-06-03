Finn Surman: World Cup profile | New Zealand & Portland Timbers defender

He is one of two MLS defenders on the New Zealand roster alongside Minnesota United FC center back Michael Boxall .

The Portland Timbers center back is a key player for New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Taking in the moments before the moment. A monumental opportunity lies ahead for Finn Surman as he takes his game to the global stage 🌎 Watch the full episode of Inside Soccer City presented by @DriveToyota : https://t.co/24BXBgtjwG pic.twitter.com/9O1jbEljAy

He has captained the Timbers on many occasions, becoming a leader on and off the pitch in Portland.

Surman joined Portland from Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix in July 2024 , quickly becoming a locked-in starter the following season.

This will be Surman's first World Cup appearance.

In 2024, he helped New Zealand win the OFC Nations Cup before representing his nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Surman made his international debut in November 2023, immediately proving his value to the national team.

Ready for the world stage. 🌎 Finn Surman and Michael Boxall have been selected to @NZ_Football 's FIFA World Cup roster. 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/nobz82YnwC

World Cup schedule

New Zealand are in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran.

June 15: New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be New Zealand's third World Cup appearance after participating in the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.

The All Whites have never made it past the group stage and will be looking for their first-ever World Cup after drawing all three matches in 2010.

How New Zealand qualified