James Rodríguez: World Cup profile | Colombia & Minnesota United midfielder

After a six-month stint with Minnesota United FC to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the star midfielder is ready to captain Colombia on the sport's biggest stage.

With the Loons, James featured in eight matches across all competitions after returning to fitness, contributing two assists.

An iconic midfielder, James spent time at some of the world's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, FC Porto, Monaco, and Everton FC, among others, before eventually arriving in Minnesota.

James joined the Loons as a free agent in February, signing a six-month deal in order to get ready for the upcoming World Cup.

This will be Rodríguez's third World Cup appearance.

The 34-year-old has consistently captained Colombia since 2023 and enters the World Cup as the second-highest scorer in Los Cafeteros history with 31 goals, behind only Radamel Falcao (36).

His breakout international moment came at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the tournament's Golden Boot (six goals), including a sensational Puskas-winning volley in the Round of 16 vs. Uruguay.

James is one of Colombia's most legendary players; his 125 caps are the most of any outfield player in the national team's history.

World Cup schedule

Colombia are in Group K alongside Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Portugal.

June 17: Colombia vs. Uzbekistan, 10 pm ET | Mexico City, Mexico

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan, 10 pm ET | Mexico City, Mexico June 23: Colombia vs. DR Congo, 10 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico

Colombia vs. DR Congo, 10 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 pm ET | Miami, Florida

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Colombia's seventh World Cup and first since Russia 2018.

Last time out, Colombia reached the Round of 16, a stage it has qualified for three times. Rodríguez's debut World Cup in 2014 marked the only time they have advanced to the quarterfinals.

How Colombia qualified

Colombia finished third in South American (Conmebol) World Cup qualifying with 28 points.