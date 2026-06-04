Danley Jean Jacques: World Cup profile | Haiti & Philadelphia Union midfielder

Meet Danley Jean Jacques.
The Philadelphia Union's all-action midfielder will help lead Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Jean Jacques is one of three MLS players on Haiti's roster, alongside FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson and Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr.
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Petit-Goâve, Haiti
MLS background
Jean Jacques joined the Union in August 2024 from French side FC Metz.
He experienced his MLS breakout in 2025 and was an integral cog in Philadelphia's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.
Jean Jacques is arguably one of the league's top defensive midfielders, and has chipped in five goals in MLS games.
Awards & stats
- 5g/3a in 53 MLS appearances
- 2025 Supporters' Shield
International experience
- Caps: 29
- Goals: 6
Jean Jacques made his senior international debut in 2023 and has quickly become a key player for Les Grenadiers.
He's featured at two Concacaf Gold Cups and was a regular during Haiti's historic 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
World Cup schedule
Haiti are in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.
- June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts
- June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Haiti have made one previous World Cup appearance (1974), exiting at the group stage.
How Haiti qualified
Haiti topped Group C in the third round of the Concacaf Qualifiers, securing their first World Cup trip in 52 years.