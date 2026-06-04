Danley Jean Jacques: World Cup profile | Haiti & Philadelphia Union midfielder

The Philadelphia Union 's all-action midfielder will help lead Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Repping Haiti at the highest level. 🇭🇹 Congrats to Derrick Etienne Jr., Danley Jean Jacques, and Don Deedson Louicius on being selected to @fhfhaiti ’s FIFA World Cup roster. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EHsoeTMXMA

Jean Jacques is arguably one of the league's top defensive midfielders, and has chipped in five goals in MLS games.

He experienced his MLS breakout in 2025 and was an integral cog in Philadelphia's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.

Jean Jacques joined the Union in August 2024 from French side FC Metz.

He's featured at two Concacaf Gold Cups and was a regular during Haiti's historic 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jean Jacques made his senior international debut in 2023 and has quickly become a key player for Les Grenadiers.

World Cup schedule

Haiti are in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts

Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Haiti have made one previous World Cup appearance (1974), exiting at the group stage.

How Haiti qualified