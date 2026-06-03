CJ Dos Santos: World Cup profile | San Diego FC & Cape Verde goalkeeper

Meet CJ Dos Santos.
San Diego FC's goalkeeper has earned his place on Cape Verde's squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Dos Santos is one of two MLS players on Cape Verde's World Cup roster, playing alongside Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira.
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
MLS background
Dos Santos spent several years at the Philadelphia Union Academy before joining Portuguese giants Benfica in August 2016. He returned to MLS as a professional ahead of the 2022 season with Inter Miami CF.
After winning Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield with the Herons, Dos Santos was traded to San Diego ahead of their 2025 debut season.
In SDFC's inaugural campaign, Dos Santos kept 10 clean sheets in 30 regular-season starts as the Chrome-and-Azul set new expansion records for wins (19) and points (63).
Awards & stats
- 10 clean sheets in 34 MLS appearances
- 2024 Supporters' Shield winner
- Leagues Cup 2023 champion
International experience
- Caps: 1
- Clean Sheets: 1
Born in the United States to a Cape Verdean father and Portuguese mother, Dos Santos is a former US youth international who was a part of the country's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup squads.
After formally making a FIFA-authorized switch to represent the Cape Verde senior side, he trained with the Blue Sharks during the March international window.
He then made his national team debut in a 3-0 World Cup tune-up win over Serbia, coming on as a second-half substitute and preserving a clean sheet.
World Cup schedule
The Blue Sharks are in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
- June 15: Cape Verde vs. Spain, 12 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 21: Cape Verde vs. Uruguay, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida
- June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 pm ET | Houston, Texas
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be Cape Verde's first-ever participation at the World Cup.
How Cape Verde qualified
Cape Verde qualified by winning Group D in African (CAF) World Cup qualifiers.