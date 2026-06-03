CJ Dos Santos: World Cup profile | San Diego FC & Cape Verde goalkeeper

Dos Santos is one of two MLS players on Cape Verde's World Cup roster, playing alongside Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira .

San Diego FC 's goalkeeper has earned his place on Cape Verde's squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

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Dos Santos spent several years at the Philadelphia Union Academy before joining Portuguese giants Benfica in August 2016. He returned to MLS as a professional ahead of the 2022 season with Inter Miami CF.

After winning Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield with the Herons, Dos Santos was traded to San Diego ahead of their 2025 debut season.

In SDFC's inaugural campaign, Dos Santos kept 10 clean sheets in 30 regular-season starts as the Chrome-and-Azul set new expansion records for wins (19) and points (63).

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