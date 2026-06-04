Kai Trewin: World Cup profile | Australia & New York City FC defender

Two fellow MLS players – NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington – are also with the Socceroos at this summer's tournament.

From down under to the @FIFAWorldCup . 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/wAk6LyPJnc

Whether it's in midfield or alongside the backline, he's started all but one of the Pigeons' matches this season.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Trewin joined NYCFC and made an immediate impact.

A longtime standout in the A-League, Trewin recorded 4g/3a in 162 combined appearances for the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City FC.

This will be Trewin's first World Cup appearance.

He debuted in a November 2025 friendly vs. Venezuela and has been part of the squad ever since.

A relative newcomer to the senior international stage, Trewin has earned five caps with Australia.

World Cup schedule

The Socceroos are in Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay and Türkiye.

June 14: Australia vs. Türkiye, 12 am ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Australia vs. Türkiye, 12 am ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 19: Australia vs. USA, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

Australia vs. USA, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: Australia vs. Paraguay, 10 pm ET | Santa Clara, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Australia's seventh World Cup trip and sixth in a row, qualifying for every tournament since 2006.

The Socceroos have twice reached the Round of 16, in 2006 and 2022, for their best-ever finish.

How Australia qualified

Australia booked their World Cup ticket by finishing second behind Japan in Group C of the third round of Asian (AFC) World Cup qualifying.