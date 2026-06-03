Petar Musa: World Cup profile | Croatia & FC Dallas forward

He is one of two MLS players on Croatia's roster, alongside Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić .

One of the most potent goalscorers in MLS, Musa has become a bona fide star with FC Dallas ahead of joining Croatia for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The world stage awaits. 🇭🇷 Marco Pašalić and Petar Musa have been selected to @HNS_CFF 's FIFA World Cup roster. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2EJ4wlwndp

MLS background

Ahead of the 2024 season, Musa joined FC Dallas from Portuguese giants Benfica for a club-record fee and has developed into one of the most productive strikers in MLS.

With FC Dallas, Musa has scored 46 goals in 73 MLS matches, including double-digit goal tallies in each of his three seasons with the club.

So far in 2026, Dallas' talisman is squarely in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with 12 goals in 13 matches.

Awards & stats

46g/11a in 73 MLS appearances

2024 MLS All-Star

International experience

Caps: 11

11 Goals: 1

After making his international debut in 2023, Musa dropped off the Croatian national team radar for over two years before his stellar MLS play helped him return to the fold in November 2025.

He enters the tournament with one goal in 11 previous caps, having scored the winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands, which clinched his nation's 2026 qualification.