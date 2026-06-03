Rayan Elloumi: World Cup profile | Tunisia & Vancouver Whitecaps forward

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown forward will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , where he'll represent Tunisia on the world's biggest stage.

"Last year you made your debut for us and now you're going to the World Cup." 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IGA7YReLXc

This will be Elloumi's first World Cup appearance.

He debuted for the Eagles of Carthage during the most recent March window and made a positive impression on head coach Sabri Lamouchi, earning his place on the World Cup roster.

Elloumi originally made his international debut for Canada in January 2025 before filing a one-time switch to represent Tunisia.

Last year, he was part of the Vancouver side that reached MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

Elloumi signed a first-team contract with Vancouver in September 2025 after progressing through the Whitecaps' system, from the academy to MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Whitecaps FC 2.

From club to country. 🇹🇳 Rayan Elloumi has been selected to represent Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/XVQElIdkNw

World Cup schedule

Tunisia are in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden.

June 14: Tunisia vs. Sweden, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León

Tunisia vs. Sweden, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León June 21: Tunisia vs. Japan, 12 am ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León

Tunisia vs. Japan, 12 am ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands, 7 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

Tunisia are making their seventh World Cup appearance since debuting in 1978, where they became the first African and Arab team to win a World Cup match.

Though they've never made it past the group stage, the Eagles of Carthage added another famous victory in 2022, defeating eventual finalists France, 1-0.

How Tunisia qualified

Tunisia topped CAF (Confederation of African Football) Group H, going undefeated in 10 matches without conceding a single goal.