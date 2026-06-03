Braian Ojeda: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Orlando City midfielder

Meet Braian Ojeda.
The veteran MLS midfielder, who now plies his trade with Orlando City, has eyes on leading Paraguay to a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ojeda is one of four MLS players on the Paraguay roster, alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Atlanta United midfielders Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza.
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Itaugua, Paraguay
MLS background
Ojeda joined Real Salt Lake from then-English Championship side Nottingham Forest in 2022 and quickly became a reliable fixture in midfield, making 123 appearances across all competitions and tallying 7g/5a.
Ahead of the 2026 season, Orlando acquired Ojeda from RSL. Since joining the Lions, Ojeda has started all 15 of the club's matches.
Awards & stats
- 4g/11a in 114 MLS appearances
International experience
- Caps: 16
- Goals: 0
Ojeda made his international debut in September 2021 and has made intermittent appearances for La Albirroja over the following years. He returned to the national team setup in September 2025 and has been a regular in the squad since.
Having earned 16 caps for his country, the deep-lying midfielder is still searching for his first international goal.
This will be Ojeda’s first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.
Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.
How Paraguay qualified
Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.
The top six nations in Conmebol's 10-team round robin secured automatic spots.