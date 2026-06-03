Braian Ojeda: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Orlando City midfielder

The veteran MLS midfielder, who now plies his trade with Orlando City , has eyes on leading Paraguay to a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The world stage is calling. 📞🇵🇾 Four MLS players are @FIFAWorldCup bound with @Albirroja . pic.twitter.com/ZCP5AqnHC4

Ahead of the 2026 season, Orlando acquired Ojeda from RSL. Since joining the Lions, Ojeda has started all 15 of the club's matches.

Ojeda joined Real Salt Lake from then-English Championship side Nottingham Forest in 2022 and quickly became a reliable fixture in midfield, making 123 appearances across all competitions and tallying 7g/5a.

This will be Ojeda’s first World Cup appearance.

Having earned 16 caps for his country, the deep-lying midfielder is still searching for his first international goal.

Ojeda made his international debut in September 2021 and has made intermittent appearances for La Albirroja over the following years. He returned to the national team setup in September 2025 and has been a regular in the squad since.

World Cup schedule

Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California

Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.

Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.

How Paraguay qualified

Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.