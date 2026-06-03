Andrés Cubas: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's hard-nosed holding midfielder is prepared to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

He's helped lead the squad to unprecedented heights, including reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals in 2025.

The dependable central midfielder has grown into one of Vancouver's most consistent players, appearing 148 times across all competitions.

Now in his fifth season with the Whitecaps, Cubas joined the five-time Canadian Championship winners from French side Nîmes Olympique midway through the 2022 season.

This will be Cubas' first World Cup appearance.

Having made 32 total appearances, the Argentine-born midfielder is still searching for his first international goal contribution.

He has represented Paraguay at two Copa América tournaments (2021, '24) and featured prominently during the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle, starting all 13 of his appearances to help La Albirroja return to the tournament.

Cubas made his international debut in 2019 and has been in and out of the Paraguayan national team ever since.

The world stage is calling. 📞🇵🇾 Four MLS players are @FIFAWorldCup bound with @Albirroja . pic.twitter.com/ZCP5AqnHC4

World Cup schedule

Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California

Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.

Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.

How Paraguay qualified

Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.