Andrés Cubas: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder

Meet Andrés Cubas.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's hard-nosed holding midfielder is prepared to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cubas is one of four MLS players on the Paraguay roster, alongside Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda and Atlanta United midfielders Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza.
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Campo Grande, Argentina
MLS background
Now in his fifth season with the Whitecaps, Cubas joined the five-time Canadian Championship winners from French side Nîmes Olympique midway through the 2022 season.
The dependable central midfielder has grown into one of Vancouver's most consistent players, appearing 148 times across all competitions.
He's helped lead the squad to unprecedented heights, including reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals in 2025.
Awards & stats
- 1g/8a in 107 MLS appearances
- 3x Canadian Championship winner
International experience
- Caps: 32
- Goals: 0
Cubas made his international debut in 2019 and has been in and out of the Paraguayan national team ever since.
He has represented Paraguay at two Copa América tournaments (2021, '24) and featured prominently during the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle, starting all 13 of his appearances to help La Albirroja return to the tournament.
Having made 32 total appearances, the Argentine-born midfielder is still searching for his first international goal contribution.
This will be Cubas' first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.
Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.
How Paraguay qualified
Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.
The top six nations in Conmebol's 10-team round robin secured automatic spots.