Matías Galarza: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Atlanta United midfielder

The Atlanta United midfielder, on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, is ready to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The world stage is calling. 📞🇵🇾 Four MLS players are @FIFAWorldCup bound with @Albirroja . pic.twitter.com/ZCP5AqnHC4

Galarza has become a dependable option in the center of the pitch for head coach Tata Martino's side. He's contributed one assist and is still looking for his first Atlanta United goal.

A relative newcomer for the Five Stripes, Galarza has quickly carved out a key role in Atlanta, featuring in 10 matches and starting eight since joining the club just over two months ago.

This will be Galarza's first World Cup appearance.

The midfielder continued to carve out a role with La Albirroja, earning consistent call-ups following the conclusion of qualifying.

After making his Paraguay debut in 2022, Galarza's international career blossomed in late 2024 during World Cup qualifying. He went on to make seven appearances in the campaign, contributing 2g/1a as Paraguay returned to the World Cup.

World Cup schedule

Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California

Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.

Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.

How Paraguay qualified

Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.