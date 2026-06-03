Matías Galarza: World Cup profile | Paraguay & Atlanta United midfielder

Meet Matías Galarza.
The Atlanta United midfielder, on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, is ready to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Galarza is one of four MLS players on the Paraguay roster, alongside club teammate Miguel Almirón, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda.
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Asunción, Paraguay
MLS background
A relative newcomer for the Five Stripes, Galarza has quickly carved out a key role in Atlanta, featuring in 10 matches and starting eight since joining the club just over two months ago.
Galarza has become a dependable option in the center of the pitch for head coach Tata Martino's side. He's contributed one assist and is still looking for his first Atlanta United goal.
Awards & stats
- 0g/1a in 10 MLS appearances
International experience
- Caps: 14
- Goals: 2
After making his Paraguay debut in 2022, Galarza's international career blossomed in late 2024 during World Cup qualifying. He went on to make seven appearances in the campaign, contributing 2g/1a as Paraguay returned to the World Cup.
The midfielder continued to carve out a role with La Albirroja, earning consistent call-ups following the conclusion of qualifying.
This will be Galarza's first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
Paraguay are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
This is Paraguay's ninth overall World Cup trip and first since South Africa 2010.
Last time out, La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals for the country's best-ever finish.
How Paraguay qualified
Paraguay finished sixth in South American World Cup qualifying with 28 points.
The top six nations in Conmebol's 10-team round robin secured automatic spots.