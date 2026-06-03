Carlos Harvey: World Cup profile | Panama & Minnesota United defender

He is one of two MLS players on Panama's World Cup roster alongside San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy .

The Minnesota United FC defender is set to represent Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Aníbal Godoy and Carlos Harvey will be reppin' Panama at the World Cup. 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/IxRf8gCf8Z

Since joining the Loons, Harvey has played a critical role in helping the team develop into one of the Western Conference's top sides. He can play in both midfield and defense.

Harvey began his MLS career with the LA Galaxy in 2020 and spent two seasons with the club. After a stint with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising, Harvey joined Minnesota United in 2024.

Most recently, Harvey made headlines by scoring a blistering long-range strike against Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium in a lead-up friendly to the World Cup, his third goal for his country.

Since breaking out in MLS, Harvey has also gained significant international experience with Panama. He helped the team reach the 2025 Concacaf Nations League final and also featured in the 2024 Copa América and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

World Cup schedule

Panama are in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Ghana.

June 17: Panama vs. Ghana, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Panama vs. Ghana, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 23: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Panama vs. Croatia, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 27: Panama vs. England, 5 pm ET | East Rutherford, New Jersey

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

Panama are at their second-ever World Cup, having debuted at Russia 2018. They lost all three group-stage matches at that tournament.

How Panama qualified

The Central American side qualified by topping Concacaf qualifying Group A with 12 points.