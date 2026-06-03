Marco Pašalić: World Cup profile | Croatia & Orlando City midfielder

Meet Marco Pašalić.
The Orlando City winger is among the most exciting attackers in MLS and will now help guide Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pašalić is one of two MLS forwards on the Croatia roster, alongside FC Dallas striker Petar Musa.
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Karlsruhe, Germany
MLS background
A key part of Orlando's attack, Pašalić brings a creative edge to their front three.
He joined the Lions from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka ahead of the 2025 season, and helped them qualify for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
This season, Pašalić has remained goal-dangerous and will soon team up with Atlético Madrid legend Antoine Griezmann, who will join Orlando in July.
Awards & stats
- 14g/6a in 43 MLS appearances
- 2025 MLS All-Star
International experience
- Caps: 14
- Goals: 1
Born in Germany but eligible for Croatia, Pašalić is among a new wave of talents starring for the Vatreni.
The former Borussia Dortmund forward made his international debut in November 2023 and has played 14 times for his country, providing two assists in Croatia's World Cup qualification success.
After joining Croatia's UEFA Euro and Nations League squads in 2024, Pašalić will compete at his first World Cup in 2026.
World Cup schedule
Croatia are in Group L alongside England, Panama and Ghana.
- June 17: Croatia vs. England, 4 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
- June 23: Croatia vs. Panama, 7 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This is Croatia’s seventh overall World Cup appearance.
The country has advanced to the semifinals at the last two tournaments, losing the final to France in 2018 and falling to eventual champions Argentina in the semifinals in 2022.
How Croatia qualified
Croatia punched their World Cup ticket by winning Group L of the European (UEFA) World Cup qualifiers.