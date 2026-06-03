Rodrigo De Paul: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina midfielder

Meet Rodrigo De Paul.
The superstar midfielder enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a reigning champion with Argentina.
De Paul is one of two MLS-based stars on La Albiceleste's roster, alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Lionel Messi.
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Sarandí, Argentina
MLS background
One of the sport's top holding midfielders, De Paul spent over a decade in Europe before joining Inter Miami on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid midway through the 2025 MLS campaign.
De Paul capped his memorable first half-season in South Florida by scoring the title-clinching goal in Miami's 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
After being fully acquired as a Designated Player last winter, De Paul has produced 4g/7a in 13 appearances for Miami during the 2026 MLS campaign.
Awards & stats
- 4g/11a in 24 MLS appearances
- 2025 MLS Cup champion
- 2022 FIFA World Cup champion
- 2x Copa América champion (2021, '24)
International experience
- Caps: 85
- Goals: 2
De Paul has been a national team regular for Argentina since making his senior debut in late 2018.
One of head coach Lionel Scaloni's high-profile pieces, De Paul memorably shot to international stardom during La Albiceleste's run to the 2022 World Cup title after being dubbed Messi's "bodyguard" by the media.
He also featured in Argentina's 2021 and 2024 Copa América-winning sides, and is poised to play a significant role this summer at his third World Cup.
World Cup schedule
Argentina are in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
- June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria, 1 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
- June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan, 10 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Argentina are set to play their 19th World Cup, having qualified for 14 straight tournaments after missing Mexico 1970.
The three-time champions lifted the trophy in 1978 (as hosts), 1986 and, most recently, in 2022.
How Argentina qualified
Argentina topped South American (Conmebol) qualifiers by a wide margin, finishing nine points clear of second-place Ecuador.
Conmebol teams were allocated six direct qualifying slots.