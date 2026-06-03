Rodrigo De Paul: World Cup profile | Inter Miami & Argentina midfielder

De Paul is one of two MLS-based stars on La Albiceleste's roster, alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Lionel Messi .

The superstar midfielder enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a reigning champion with Argentina.

🩵🤍🖤 @InterMiamiCF ’s Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi have been called up to defend the title for Argentina. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KdX1dWSJsJ

MLS background

One of the sport's top holding midfielders, De Paul spent over a decade in Europe before joining Inter Miami on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid midway through the 2025 MLS campaign.

De Paul capped his memorable first half-season in South Florida by scoring the title-clinching goal in Miami's 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

After being fully acquired as a Designated Player last winter, De Paul has produced 4g/7a in 13 appearances for Miami during the 2026 MLS campaign.

Awards & stats

4g/11a in 24 MLS appearances

2025 MLS Cup champion

2022 FIFA World Cup champion

2x Copa América champion (2021, '24)

International experience

Caps: 85

85 Goals: 2

De Paul has been a national team regular for Argentina since making his senior debut in late 2018.

One of head coach Lionel Scaloni's high-profile pieces, De Paul memorably shot to international stardom during La Albiceleste's run to the 2022 World Cup title after being dubbed Messi's "bodyguard" by the media.