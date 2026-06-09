Jayden Nelson: World Cup profile | Canada & Austin FC winger

The dynamic winger will add his pace and technicality to a burgeoning Canada side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

A surreal moment for the kid from Brampton. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wXzXf1RD5T

That success prompted a move to Austin FC ahead of the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old winger played a key role in guiding the 'Caps to their first Concacaf Champions Cup final, first MLS Cup presented by Audi and fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title in 2025.

After spending time in Norway and Germany, Nelson returned to MLS, joining Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the 2025 season.

A Toronto FC homegrown, Nelson originally joined the club's academy at 14 years old before going on to make 50 first-team appearances.

After initially just missing out on Canada's World Cup roster, Nelson was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Marcelo Flores. This will be his first World Cup appearance

Following intermittent appearances in subsequent years, Nelson broke through with the national team in 2025, making 10 appearances over the past year to cement his place in the squad.

After playing a key role for Canada across multiple youth levels, Nelson's performances quickly earned him a senior national team debut in January 2020.

Jayden Nelson is going to the World Cup! 🍁 Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson has been selected to replace Tigres UANL's Marcelo Flores on #CANMNT 's roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™. pic.twitter.com/FpESD7It29

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified