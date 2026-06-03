Son Heung-Min: World Cup profile | South Korea & LAFC forward

The South Korean forward is a global icon who's set to lead the Taegeuk Warriors at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

MLS background

LAFC reportedly spent upwards of $26.5 million to acquire Son from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in August 2025, making him the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.

The move paid immediate dividends, with Son posting 9g/3a in his first 10 appearances (plus an additional 3g/1a in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs) while forming a historic partnership with Denis Bouanga as the Black & Gold reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

This season, Son leads MLS with nine assists while posting an additional 2g/7a during LAFC's run to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Awards & stats

9g/12a in 23 MLS appearances

2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year

2024-25 UEFA Europa League champion

2019-20 English Premier League Golden Boot

2020 FIFA Puskás Award

International experience

Caps: 144

144 Goals: 56

South Korea's all-time appearances leader with 144 caps, Son is his country's second-highest goal scorer with 56 tallies – just two behind Cha Bum-Kun.

The 33-year-old has captained the Taegeuk Warriors since 2019 and helped them to a runner-up finish at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.