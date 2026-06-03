Son Heung-Min: World Cup profile | South Korea & LAFC forward

Meet Son Heung-Min.
The South Korean forward is a global icon who's set to lead the Taegeuk Warriors at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Chuncheon, Gangwon, South Korea
MLS background
LAFC reportedly spent upwards of $26.5 million to acquire Son from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in August 2025, making him the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.
The move paid immediate dividends, with Son posting 9g/3a in his first 10 appearances (plus an additional 3g/1a in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs) while forming a historic partnership with Denis Bouanga as the Black & Gold reached the Western Conference Semifinals.
This season, Son leads MLS with nine assists while posting an additional 2g/7a during LAFC's run to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Awards & stats
- 9g/12a in 23 MLS appearances
- 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year
- 2024-25 UEFA Europa League champion
- 2019-20 English Premier League Golden Boot
- 2020 FIFA Puskás Award
International experience
- Caps: 144
- Goals: 56
South Korea's all-time appearances leader with 144 caps, Son is his country's second-highest goal scorer with 56 tallies – just two behind Cha Bum-Kun.
The 33-year-old has captained the Taegeuk Warriors since 2019 and helped them to a runner-up finish at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.
This will be Son's fourth World Cup appearance with South Korea. He has netted 3g/1a in 10 past World Cup games.
World Cup schedule
South Korea are in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and Czechia.
- June 11: South Korea vs. Czechia, 10 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico
- June 18: South Korea vs. Mexico, 9 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico
- June 24: South Korea vs. South Africa, 9 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
South Korea have qualified for 12 World Cups, and this summer's tournament will be their 11th straight appearance.
They co-hosted the 2002 edition of the competition along with Japan, delivering their best-ever performance with a fourth-place finish.
How South Korea qualified
South Korea finished in the top two of their group in the third round of Asian (AFC) qualifiers.
AFC teams were allocated eight direct qualifying slots.