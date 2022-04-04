Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

LAFC will visit the LA Galaxy this coming Saturday (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) in 2022’s first edition of El Trafico, and both Western Conference clubs are carrying serious momentum from Week 5 results that spearhead the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

For LAFC, that boost comes from a 4-2 win at Orlando City SC that gives Steve Cherundolo top coaching honors. Center back Jesus David Murillo had one goal and one assist to help the Black & Gold stay undefeated, while midfielder Ilie Sanchez is on the bench following his first goal with his new club.

For LA, they’re back in the win column with a 3-1 victory at the Portland Timbers that was paced by a brace from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, reigniting calls for him to be included on the Mexican national team. Galaxy defender Derrick Williams was immense at Providence Park, earning a bench spot.

Aside from Chicharito, the front line is guided by Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza and Houston Dynamo FC winger Fafa Picault. Carranza had the opener in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC, while Picault scored twice in a 3-1 win at Inter Miami CF that ended a 26-game road winless streak for El Naranja.

The midfield is led by CF Montréal’s Djordje Mihailovic, whose two-goal showing directed an electrifying 4-3 win at FC Cincinnati. Seattle Sounders FC’s Joao Paulo blasted home a golazo in a 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC, and Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno netted a stoppage-time header to steal a 1-0 win at D.C. United

The final midfielder is Jonathan Osorio, whose assist saw Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over New York City FC get rolling – fresh off helping Canada qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Alongside Murillo, the backline features center backs Lalas Abubakar (Colorado Rapids) and Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC). Abubakar produced a striker’s finish to salvage a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in a Rocky Mountain Cup clash, while Blackmon provided lockdown play to help blank Sporting Kansas City 1-0.

Quite deservingly, the goalkeeper spot goes to New York Red Bulls backstop Carlos Coronel. His five-save shutout secured a 1-0 road victory at the New England Revolution.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Carlos Coronel (RBNY) – Lalas Abubakar (COL), Jesus David Murillo (LAFC), Tristan Blackmon (VAN) – Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Joao Paulo (SEA), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Marcelino Moreno (ATL) – Julian Carranza (PHI), Chicharito (LA), Fafa Picault (HOU)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Alex Bono (TOR), Derrick Williams (LA), Taylor Washington (NSH), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Cade Cowell (SJ), Kei Kamara (MTL)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

