Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown

For LAFC, that boost comes from a 4-2 win at Orlando City SC that gives Steve Cherundolo top coaching honors. Center back Jesus David Murillo had one goal and one assist to help the Black & Gold stay undefeated, while midfielder Ilie Sanchez is on the bench following his first goal with his new club.
For LA, they’re back in the win column with a 3-1 victory at the Portland Timbers that was paced by a brace from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, reigniting calls for him to be included on the Mexican national team. Galaxy defender Derrick Williams was immense at Providence Park, earning a bench spot.
Aside from Chicharito, the front line is guided by Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza and Houston Dynamo FC winger Fafa Picault. Carranza had the opener in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC, while Picault scored twice in a 3-1 win at Inter Miami CF that ended a 26-game road winless streak for El Naranja.
The midfield is led by CF Montréal’s Djordje Mihailovic, whose two-goal showing directed an electrifying 4-3 win at FC Cincinnati. Seattle Sounders FC’s Joao Paulo blasted home a golazo in a 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC, and Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno netted a stoppage-time header to steal a 1-0 win at D.C. United.
The final midfielder is Jonathan Osorio, whose assist saw Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over New York City FC get rolling – fresh off helping Canada qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Alongside Murillo, the backline features center backs Lalas Abubakar (Colorado Rapids) and Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC). Abubakar produced a striker’s finish to salvage a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in a Rocky Mountain Cup clash, while Blackmon provided lockdown play to help blank Sporting Kansas City 1-0.
Quite deservingly, the goalkeeper spot goes to New York Red Bulls backstop Carlos Coronel. His five-save shutout secured a 1-0 road victory at the New England Revolution.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Carlos Coronel (RBNY) – Lalas Abubakar (COL), Jesus David Murillo (LAFC), Tristan Blackmon (VAN) – Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Joao Paulo (SEA), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Marcelino Moreno (ATL) – Julian Carranza (PHI), Chicharito (LA), Fafa Picault (HOU)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
Bench: Alex Bono (TOR), Derrick Williams (LA), Taylor Washington (NSH), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Cade Cowell (SJ), Kei Kamara (MTL)
