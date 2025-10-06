Team of the Matchday: Philadelphia secure Shield, San Diego keep setting records

A trophy was won and history was made during Matchday 38, making for some straightforward choices on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Rafael Cabral (RSL) - Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Anthony Markanich (MIN) - Lionel Messi (MIA), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Thomas Müller (VAN) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Tadeo Allende (MIA)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)
Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Amahl Pellegrino (SD), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
Team highlights
In his first season at the helm, head coach Bradley Carnell led the Philadelphia Union to their second Supporters’ Shield title with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC behind Mikael Uhre’s winning goal.
San Diego FC set a new expansion points record (60) in their 4-2 win at Houston Dynamo FC, to hang on to the Western Conference's top spot. Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Anders Dreyer added to his case with a brace to pave the way.
Inter Miami CF returned to winning ways in a 4-1 triumph over the New England Revolution, as Lionel Messi (3a), Jordi Alba (2g/1a) and Tadeo Allende (2g) put on a show for the Herons faithful.
In the process, Messi became the second player in league history to record at least 40 goal contributions in an MLS season (41), trailing only Carlos Vela’s 2019 campaign (49).
Vancouver Whitecaps FC cruised to victory over the San Jose Earthquakes by the same 4-1 scoreline, with Sebastian Berhalter (2g/1a) and Thomas Müller (1g/1a) setting the tone with three brilliant long-range goals.
In results with major Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications, Minnesota United FC defender Anthony Markanich continued his goalscoring success from set pieces, notching a brace in a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Chicago Fire FC defender Jack Elliott did the same in a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC, overcoming his early own goal. Also netting a brace, Marcel Hartel steered St. Louis CITY SC past Austin FC, 3-1, at Q2 Stadium.
Finally, Real Salt Lake squeaked past the Colorado Rapids, 1-0, in the Rocky Mountain Cup despite the visitors racking up 2.5 expected goals. RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral delivered a couple of stunning, point-blank saves in stoppage time among his three on the night.