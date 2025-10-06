Team of the Matchday: Philadelphia secure Shield, San Diego keep setting records

A trophy was won and history was made during Matchday 38, making for some straightforward choices on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

In his first season at the helm, head coach Bradley Carnell led the Philadelphia Union to their second Supporters’ Shield title with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC behind Mikael Uhre’s winning goal.

San Diego FC set a new expansion points record (60) in their 4-2 win at Houston Dynamo FC, to hang on to the Western Conference's top spot. Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Anders Dreyer added to his case with a brace to pave the way.

In the process, Messi became the second player in league history to record at least 40 goal contributions in an MLS season (41), trailing only Carlos Vela’s 2019 campaign (49).

In results with major Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications, Minnesota United FC defender Anthony Markanich continued his goalscoring success from set pieces, notching a brace in a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.