Sporting Kansas City acquire Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SKC receive: Justin Reynolds

Justin Reynolds CHI receive: SuperDraft pick, up to $100k GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 21-year-old former US youth international, Chicago receive Sporting's natural 2028 MLS SuperDraft third round pick and up to $100,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM).

Additionally, the Fire retain a sell-on percentage if Reynolds is transferred in the future.

The 24th homegrown in club history, Reynolds has one goal in 14 all-competition appearances for Chicago after featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire II. He spent part of 2023-24 Swiss Super League season on loan with sister side FC Lugano.

“Justin has represented his hometown admirably during his time with the Chicago Fire Academy, second team and first team,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“We thank him for his contributions to the club and look forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop as a player and person.”