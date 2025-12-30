CF Montréal acquire midfielder Ivan Losenko on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Ivan Losenko on loan from Ukrainian Premier League powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old former Ukraine youth international is signed through 2026 with renewal options through the 2027-28 MLS season. The deal includes a permanent transfer option available once the renewal options have been exhausted.

Shakhtar retain a buy-back clause for the player in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

Losenko has 2g/1a in 32 club appearances with Ukrainian sides Ingulets Petrove and FC Kudrivka.

Internationally, he's represented Ukraine at the U16, U19, and U21 levels.

“We’re pleased to make Ivan’s acquisition,” said Luca Saputo, CFMTL managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology. “He’s a young player with a strong technical ability and a good vision of the game, particularly in his ability to play the ball out from the back and between the lines.

"In addition to his playing attributes, his personality should allow him to quickly integrate into our group.”