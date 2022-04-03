Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 2

Joao Paulo 's thunderbolt opened the scoring seven minutes before the break, and Seattle Sounders FC doubled through an own goal shortly after halftime en route to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

Emanuel Reynoso converted a late penalty drawn by Joseph Rosales' run into the area, which induced a late challenge from Sounders center back Jackson Ragen.

But it wasn't enough to cancel out the error by Minnesota defender Brent Kallman, who redirected Jordan Morris' cross past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, for Seattle's second on a cross intended for Raul Ruidiaz at the back post.

Ruidiaz played the final 45 minutes in his first regular-season appearance for the Sounders after working back from a hamstring injury sustained in the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League.