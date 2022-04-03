Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Darwin Quintero opened the scoring and Fafà Picault added a brace as Houston Dynamo FC snapped a 26-game road winless streak, defeating Inter Miami CF 3-1 on a rainy Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
Inter Miami were a step behind following a near two-hour weather delay and Houston made them pay. In the 49th minute, Quintero got the Dynamo on the board, heading home a deflected Griffin Dorsey cross for his third goal in five matches this season.
Houston then took advantage of a Nick Marsman blunder, the Miami goalkeeper dropping an easy ball before taking down Quintero, as Picault converted the ensuing penalty kick to make it 2-0.
Gonzalo Higuain responded from the penalty spot with his second goal in as many matches for Miami before Picault added another in stoppage time to put the game to bed.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A massive win for the Dynamo away from PNC Stadium, snapping a 26-game road winless streak (D9 L17) dating back to September 2020. Houston are now unbeaten in their last three matches and will like their chances against a winless San Jose Earthquakes team at home next week. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction with just one point from their first five matches – yet another difficult start to the campaign for Phil Neville's squad.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Quintero's opener set the tone for the second half, helping Houston jump ahead and never look back.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Darwin Quintero. The 34-year-old attacker broke the deadlock and won the penalty on the eventual game-winner.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, April 9 vs. New England Revolution | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TSN2 in Canada)
- HOU: Saturday, April 9 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)