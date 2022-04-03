Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Darwin Quintero opened the scoring and Fafà Picault added a brace as Houston Dynamo FC snapped a 26-game road winless streak, defeating Inter Miami CF 3-1 on a rainy Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami were a step behind following a near two-hour weather delay and Houston made them pay. In the 49th minute, Quintero got the Dynamo on the board, heading home a deflected Griffin Dorsey cross for his third goal in five matches this season.

Houston then took advantage of a Nick Marsman blunder, the Miami goalkeeper dropping an easy ball before taking down Quintero, as Picault converted the ensuing penalty kick to make it 2-0.