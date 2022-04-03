Recap: Portland Timbers 1, LA Galaxy 3

A Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez brace led the LA Galaxy to a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park in a wild match that delivered on the marquee billing.

A vintage Chicharito finish and an own goal from Bill Tuiloma put the Galaxy ahead by two within the opening 20 minutes of the match, with both goals set up by Samuel Grandsir. The Timbers were dealt another blow just before halftime when fullback Pablo Bonilla was shown a red card for lashing out at Rayan Raveloson.

Despite the man disadvantage, Portland came out of halftime with a strong showing. Tuiloma redeemed his earlier own goal with a world class free kick to pull a goal back, and the Galaxy evened the playing field when Mark Delgado was shown a second yellow card in the 61st minute. Chicharito ended any hopes of a comeback with a decisive left footed finish to ensure a result for the Galaxy.