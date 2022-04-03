Recap: Portland Timbers 1, LA Galaxy 3

A Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez brace led the LA Galaxy to a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park in a wild match that delivered on the marquee billing.
A vintage Chicharito finish and an own goal from Bill Tuiloma put the Galaxy ahead by two within the opening 20 minutes of the match, with both goals set up by Samuel Grandsir. The Timbers were dealt another blow just before halftime when fullback Pablo Bonilla was shown a red card for lashing out at Rayan Raveloson.
Despite the man disadvantage, Portland came out of halftime with a strong showing. Tuiloma redeemed his earlier own goal with a world class free kick to pull a goal back, and the Galaxy evened the playing field when Mark Delgado was shown a second yellow card in the 61st minute. Chicharito ended any hopes of a comeback with a decisive left footed finish to ensure a result for the Galaxy.
The Timbers continued to push forward but couldn't find a way back into match, despite two strong penalty shouts waved away late in the match. Yimmi Chara appeared to be brought down in the box, and minutes later the ball struck the outstretched arm of a sliding Nick DePuy, but referee Nima Saghafi opted to let play continue.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The LA Galaxy have built their squad around Chicharito, and their talisman delivered in a big way to snap their two-match losing streak and pull the Galaxy up to third place in the Western Conference. It was less positive for the Timbers, who find themselves in 12th place in the table and have won just once at Providence Park this season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Galaxy already had a two-goal lead when Pablo Bonilla was shown a red card, but the sending off came at a crucial point and swung momentum fully towards the visitors heading into the half.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Chicharito put in one of his better displays in a Galaxy shirt. The former Mexican international was typically lethal inside the box, but put in a well-rounded performance, dropping deeper to combine in possession and working hard defensively. With four goals in the first five matches of the 2022 season, he's one of the most in-form attackers in MLS.
Next up
- POR: Saturday, April 9 at Vancouver Whitecaps | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TSN2 in Canada)
- LA: Saturday, April 9 vs Los Angeles FC | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)