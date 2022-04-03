Recap: Orlando City SC 2, LAFC 4

Under the pouring rain, LAFC took the lead three times and finally clinched a 4-2 win over Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.

LAFC opened the score when Carlos Vela sent a long ball for Cristian Arango. The striker located Brian Rodriguez with a cross to get the visitors up by one.

Orlando got back in the game in the 36th minute when Alexandre Pato volleyed an equalizer from atop the box.

LAFC defender Jesus David Murillo responded two minutes later on a Ruan giveaway. The Brazilian headed the ball into Murillo's path, who tapped in the freebie.

Forgotten along the left side of the box, Joao Moutinho scored against his former club to level the score a second time in the 45th minute.

LAFC took the lead for the third time in the 51st minute when Ilie Sanchez grabbed a contested ball outside the box and beat Pedro Gallese with a curler from distance.