Recap: Orlando City SC 2, LAFC 4

Under the pouring rain, LAFC took the lead three times and finally clinched a 4-2 win over Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.
LAFC opened the score when Carlos Vela sent a long ball for Cristian Arango. The striker located Brian Rodriguez with a cross to get the visitors up by one.
Orlando got back in the game in the 36th minute when Alexandre Pato volleyed an equalizer from atop the box.
LAFC defender Jesus David Murillo responded two minutes later on a Ruan giveaway. The Brazilian headed the ball into Murillo's path, who tapped in the freebie.
Forgotten along the left side of the box, Joao Moutinho scored against his former club to level the score a second time in the 45th minute.
LAFC took the lead for the third time in the 51st minute when Ilie Sanchez grabbed a contested ball outside the box and beat Pedro Gallese with a curler from distance.
Kwadwo Opoku then added a stoppage-time insurance goal on a counterattack to seal LAFC's 4-2 victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC remain undefeated with a 4W-0L-1D record to start the season. The Black & Gold will look to continue their impressive start next week when they visit the LA Galaxy for El Trafico. Orlando had some strong sequences, but couldn't muster up enough to meet the visitors' strength.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cristian Arango latched onto the end of an overhead through ball from Carlos Vela, then sent over a beautiful cross for Brian Rodriguez to notch LAFC’s opening goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ilie Sanchez’s vision gave LAFC all three points in Central Florida. The central midfielder isn’t known for his goals but his individual effort allowed his team to keep their undefeated record.
Next Up:
- ORL: Saturday, April 9 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 1 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)
- LAFC: Saturday, April 9 at LA Galaxy | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)