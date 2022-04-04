LA Galaxy’s Chicharito hailed as “top class” as El Tri exile continues

In the wake of the latest reports out of Mexico that he remains off the national team’s radar, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez played the star in downtown Portland, putting on a striker’s clinic of penalty-box movement and finishing efficiency with a well-taken brace that led the LA Galaxy to a 3-1 win over the Timbers.

Gerado “Tata” Martino and the executive leadership of the Mexican soccer federation weren’t present at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon, but they were central players in the day’s drama just the same.

“Since I've been here, Javi’s been great. I mean, the run that he makes on the first goal he scores is absolutely top class,” said Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney after what he called a “chaotic” and “unstable” game marked by some controversial refereeing decisions from Nima Saghafi and his crew. “Anybody who hadn’t paid attention to his run, he ran the center back off to the near post and peeled off of his backside. I don't know, there's only a couple forwards in our league who move like that and make actions like that.

“He's obviously playing at a high level and he's capable of scoring goals.”

In a ragged, breathless affair in which both sides finished with 10 men, Chicharito’s quality was the defining factor as he ran his season total to four goals in LA’s first five games and the Galaxy broke a two-match losing skid to jump back into the top three in the Western Conference table. Asked about El Tri’s ongoing snub of his star attacker, Vanney took the high road but made clear how much he’s valued in Carson.

“Who Tata chooses to bring into the national team and why and why not is his own decisions. But we appreciate the work that Javi has been putting in for us, and the goals that he has been scoring,” said Vanney. “We want to keep him in that frame of mind and keep him sharp, and so the more chances we create and more times we get into these good spots, his running is so good that he makes sometimes finishing look easy, but it's really the work that he does prior to the actual finish that's just amazing stuff.